Last chance to grab a piece of Leuralla

The last auction of items and souvenirs from the now-closed Leuralla museum at Leura will happen on Sunday.
Keith Mentiplay from Trains, Planes and Automobiles, situated in the old Gearin Hotel in Katoomba, will be conducting a "quiet" auction, with online or absentee bidding only.
Mr Mentiplay has already held two auctions which cleared the house enough for it to be put up for sale. But there are still more than 800 lots left.
Highlights include:
Bidders can follow the auction from 10am on Sunday, May 19, at invaluable.com. Or absentees can put in bids beforehand.
Lots can be viewed at the Gearins from 10am-4pm on Saturday, May 18, or online. For details and the entire catalogue, go to antiquetoys.com.au.
