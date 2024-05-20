'It was like a dream': Dim Sim Lim delivers 'wok show' on MasterChef

With five million social media followers, 'Dim Sim Lim', aka Vincent Yeow Lim, is known as Australia's 'Wolf of Wok Street'.
And the TikTok star is also the latest guest judge on MasterChef Australia.
The Hazelbrook chef said it had been a dream come true to be a guest judge on the show, after growing up watching Poh Ling Yeow on the first season of MasterChef.
"It's kind of like a dream ... Poh asked me to come on MasterChef as a guest chef. It was very special for me."
The episode was filmed in March and televised on May 20 with the Melbourne TV stage "transformed into a Chinese kitchen".
"It was something that had never been seen [there] before."
He cooked his most popular TikTok dish - a traditional Cantonese recipe of Ginger Shallot Lobster with "flying noodles". The dish has had 136 million views on YouTube and more than 20 million on TikTok.
Mr Lim is one of Australia's most popular TikTok's creators, with his food-based videos amassing more than 1.2 billion views.
When he started it was to explain Chinese cooking to the masses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Lim, then 28, owned the 100-seat Lawson Chinese Restaurant operating out of Lawson Bowling Club, and was worried about his financial future.
"I was a little bit worried my restaurant might shut down," he told the Gazette. "My brother was like, 'Hey there's this new platform called TikTok'. He said: 'you should cook on there, because everyone's making steak and pastas, no one's doing Chinese food'."
Financial fears are now over and in the last few months he has also started producing his version of his trademark catchphrase "a little bit of Yum Yum". It's his way to educate people about MSG and he uses the product on MasterChef.
He has already sold 50,000 of the red and gold boxes and said "it goes with everything - fried rice, hot chips, steak ... not just Chinese food". It's one of the first products he is rolling out, with wok kits and a wok burner to follow.
MasterChef has not been his only celebrity appearance. He took on a hatted chef in Snackmasters Australia (where he first met Poh) and has also given a TEDx talk which was streamed live around the world.
There's a lot of tradition to his cooking, born of having parents who always ran Chinese restaurants. It also led to a nickname that stuck.
"I was about eight years old when I first used a wok, by 13 I was able to use a wok to serve customers, by 15 I was pretty much doing it professionally.
"I was called Dim Sim by my friends at school [in Perth]. It was the perfect name for me. I wasn't offended. It's an Australian Chinese dish."
A chance visit to the Blue Mountains after his father's death led to him buying the Chinese restaurant in Lawson "bowlo" run by his grandfather Kee Chin Ho - known as KC.
He has since sold the restaurant to free up time for online appearances and in recent years branched out into desserts with another TV chef - Catherine Zhang - and their business Kurepu Crepes.
When it first launched he said people queued for six hours to try them. They have been presenting the eye-popping crepe creations at Easter Shows around the country and have a food truck in Sydney and a shop in Perth.
Mr Lim is now also a regular jet-setter and this week he will fly to Hong Kong as a guest of their tourism board to promote their country and its food.
The new season of MasterChef includes French celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Melbourne-based food critic Sofia Levin, MasterChef season one runner-up Poh Ling Yeow with chef and former MasterChef winner Andy Allen.
