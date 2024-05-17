Blue Mountains runners take victory in UTA22 at Ultra-Trail Australia

"So happy to have run it, I was just wanting to have an enjoyable race for myself and I did, I've done the training on the course quite a bit so just happy with how it went today," said Levett. "I went down very hard and then had to make sure that I could hold on which I luckily did, those hills are so strong and humbling, kudos to National Parks for trying to get as much open as possible for the race and the event organisers, it was so well run and we had perfect conditions, some beautiful runners out there, everyone was kind, can't ask for more."