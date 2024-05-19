Michael Dimuantes and Beth McKenzie claim their first UTA100 titles

Michael Dimuantes and Beth McKenzie have stamped their authority on the men's and women's UTA100 races, with both athletes storming to victory at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB in the Blue Mountains.
Dimuantes crossed the finish line in Katoomba in 9:01:24 on May 18, more than 50 minutes ahead of Shaun Pettit, with Josef McGrath just behind in third.
The Canberra-based runner was in the mix early before taking the lead around a third of the way through the 100km race and never looked back, pushing ahead to take an impressive victory.
"I tried to be a bit smarter than I usually am today, I tried to just relax in the first two or three hours, I think I was a bit more confident in my running going into this so that helped, and then it just went really, really well," said Dimuantes.
"I train in Canberra with a training partner and we have some pretty big goals in trail running, it's nice to see that happen over a weekend like this for all of us together, it all came together this weekend which it rarely does," he said.
Dimuantes said that he enjoyed the support out on course, including from his training partner Charlie Hamilton who won UTA50 and then headed straight back out to crew for him.
"It means as much as any other really fun day running in the mountains, but it's also nice to work so hard towards something and then it comes off really well," said Dimuantes. "It was so much fun out there, all the 50km runners as I was coming past were really supportive, my crew, my wife Zoe was amazing all day and Charlie who ran 50km and then came to help crew me was unreal."
Professional triathlete turned trail runner Beth McKenzie led the women's race from start to finish, taking the win in 10:41:43, almost 20 minutes ahead of Lucy Bartholomew, with Stephanie Auston rounding out the podium.
"This was probably the hardest day of my life and I've done a bunch of Ironman races but this is a whole different level but I'm just feeling excited, there is so much love out there and it was such a great experience," said McKenzie.
Based in Noosa in Queensland, McKenzie knew that Bartholomew was hot on her heels throughout the closing stage of the race.
"It's really hard because you just don't know where anyone is, you don't get a lot of information in a race like this, you just have to trust your legs, trust yourself that you're going really hard even if you're only going 3ks an hour straight up a hill but that's the best you can do and just trust that it's a hard for everyone else too," she said.
McKenzie crossed the finish line in front of a packed crowd in Katoomba, with the mother of two digging deep throughout the closing stages of the race.
Earlier, Charlie Hamilton and Kate Avery claimed victory in the men's and women's UTA50 races, with both athletes standing on the top step of the Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB podium for the first time.
Hamilton, from Canberra, led from start to finish, crossing the line in 3:57:19, two minutes ahead of David Haunschmidt with Clement Durance third following 50km of running.
"I'm feeling so good, I came here last year and missed out by a couple of minutes, I'm so happy to come back and take a win, I'm so over the moon," said Hamilton.
Hamilton was pushed all the way by Haunschmidt, with the second placed runner closing the gap throughout the closing stages of the race.
The win was an important one for the 24-year-old who has had this race as a target for a number of years.
Kate Avery headed into Saturday's event as the pre-race favourite and her efforts on the course showed why, taking the win in 4:46:25, just less than three minutes clear of Sarah-Jayne Miller, with Margie Campbell rounding out the podium.
"I'm tired but super pleased with that because of the steps, I wasn't sure how I'd fare on them so I'm super pleased, SJ is a class act in second, I didn't realise how close we were so I'm pleased with the win," said Avery.
The British-born, Melbourne-based athlete was at the front of the field for the entire race, pushing hard early to open a lead on the chasing pack.
"I'm super pleased, I've been running trails now for two years and I feel like I'm just getting better with each 50km distance, there's a lot of hype around this event so I'm super pleased to win," said Avery
More than 7,000 runners headed to the Blue Mountains for Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, the second largest trail running event in the world, featuring 11km, 22km, 50km and 100km distances
