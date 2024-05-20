Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rainbow flag fills Cultural Centre forecourt for IDAHOBIT

Updated May 20 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrations for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) took place on the forecourt at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.