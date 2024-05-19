Buses replace trains Mt Vic to Lithgow

Buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Mount Victoria from May 20 to 24.
Trains will run between Mount Victoria and Central, although some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains run between Bathurst and Lithgow or Central, also to a changed timetable.
Some early morning and late-night services will run between Bathurst and Mount Victoria.
If you are travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches, please call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
Track closures
National Parks has also notified of some walking track closures on May 20 to allow for helicopter operations. These are in addition to closures already on the website.
The closures will be:
For all NPWS closures, see nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns.
