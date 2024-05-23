Double Denham: Blue Mountains singer tops ARIA charts with country album

The ARIA charts are looking good in double Denham.
After her WANTED album topped 2022's Australian Country Albums, country singer Jayne Denham has proven lightning strikes twice with her newest project, Moonshine.
Smuggled onto music streaming sites in early May, Moonshine has since ricocheted through the ARIA charts, earning Ms Denham her back-to-back number one spot in the Top 20 Australian Country Albums.
The record also reached number seven in the Top 20 Australia Albums All Genres, and number 14 in the Top 40 Country Albums.
The Blue Mountains native told the Gazette she was thrilled to see her two labours of love received so well.
"It was good. We spent twelve months promoting it leading up to the album release... and here I am, number one ARIA song. I'm very excited to have that," she said.
"To have that sort of support from the fans is a really big thing."
Ms Denham describes her musical projects as 'era' albums, but "not because I think I'm Taylor Swift"- rather, each album tells a story in a distinct period of history.
In WANTED, Ms Denham gave country-rock a spaghetti-western infusion to take listeners on a journey to the times of the American frontier.
In Moonshine the focus jumps forward to the Prohibition era, with a contemporary flair injected into songs about defiant moonshine runners and their stories.
Despite the different time periods, both albums carry shared feelings in the music: raw emotion, crackling energy, and the thrill of celebrating a rebellious spirit.
"It's all the roots of country music anyway. It's all been inspired by American music, country. So I guess it's this Aussie girl paying homage to the history of country music," Ms Denham said.
She also collaborated with Colt Ford on the title track for Moonshine, whose deep tones and rhythm bring a unique sense of gravity to the song.
With two of her passion projects now fully realised, Ms Denham said she plans to focus on promoting and performing her albums for a while before starting her next project.
This includes her current tour running until October, with planned venues ranging from a social club in Canberra to the Mandurah Country Music Festival in Western Australia.
"I kind of just want to focus now on promoting both the records, [because] they're two chapters of a book... I think I'll just settle for a little bit. I've always got ideas on the go, but we'll just wait and see what next year holds," she said.
Formerly a Winmalee resident, Ms Denham also plans to perform in the Blue Mountains again, likely later this year.
Moonshine is out now on music streaming platforms. To listen visit: https://ffm.to/jaynedmoonshine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.