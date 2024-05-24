Come on, are you pulling my leg?

Blue Mountains Theatre presents Accessible Arts and Crips & Creeps in association with Arts on Tour's Are You Pulling My Leg?
Showcasing some of Australia's funniest comedians with disability or chronic illness, this raucously accessible comedy event boasts a line-up of award-winning performers with entertaining and uncensored insights into disability and oh-so-much more.
With razor-sharp wit and undeniable charm, the Are You Pulling My Leg? line-up will bring to the stage hilarious and uncensored insights into disability. From awkward encounters to side-splitting observations that cut to the quick, no subject is off-limits. Their quick quips highlight the many facets of their lives, relationships, experiences and personalities.
Discover for yourself that disabled comedians are just as funny as non-disabled comedians. The biggest joke is that they don't always get equal access to gigs, so support this show, have a laugh and help make a difference.
Disabled comedians are just as funny as non-disabled comedians.
Featuring Madeleine Stewart, Sam Kissajukian, Jamal Abdul, Loz Booth and Tom Elphick, this show will be live captioned and Auslan interpreted to help everyone get the punchlines (please note Auslan requests require at least 72 hours' notice).
Are You Pulling My Leg? is on Saturday, June 15, from 8pm at Blue Mountains Theatre, Macquarie Road, Springwood. Tickets at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au, at the box office or on 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.