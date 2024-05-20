Early birds piano tickets

Out West Piano Fest returns this October 25-27 to historic Blackdown Farm in Bathurst, and early bird tickets are now available.
The sounds of piano will once again ring out over the landscape with a program that is inspired by place, culinary delights and a shared passion for piano music by four top Australian pianists.
This three day music, food and wine festival celebrates the best of the Central West with five themed concerts, curated by noted Australian pianist and music director Konstantin Shamray, matched with delicious food and wine experiences.
Shamray, with leading pianists Lee Dionne, Vatche Jambazian and Grace Kim, bring the programs to life, inspired by the colours and tones of nature. Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite are paired with Chopin, Liszt, Bach, Schumann, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and more to create an exquisite weekend of music.
Packages are available from $710 to $825 for a premium package with food and wine, for the best reserved seats in the house. Call the Sydney Opera House to book on 9250 7777 (Monday to Sunday: 9am-5pm) or visit pianoplus.com.au for more information.
