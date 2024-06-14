Artists with altitude program

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre has announced three artists that have been selected to exhibit in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery for the 2025 Altitude Program.
Gianna Hayes, Ebony Wightman and Linda Swinfield will each develop a body of work that will be exhibited alongside significant national touring and inhouse curated exhibitions throughout the 2025 calendar year.
Artistic program leader, Rilka Oakley, said the three female artists were selected from a highly competitive round of applications from over 40 artists. The three exhibitions selected highlight the breadth of practice and creative talent in the Blue Mountains and western Sydney arts community.
Hayes is a multidisciplinary artist whose hand-dyed works incorporate plants that are connected to her lineage and overall plant healing journey.
She said of her selection: "I am deeply honoured and grateful for being selected to the Altitude program. This program provides access for me to expand on my concepts, experiment with new materials and engage with the community on ecology, diasporic connections, and ancestral remembrance."
Wightman is a designer, illustrator and artist. Her work reflects on her experience of complex mental and physical health challenges in addition to her lived experience as an autistic person. Through her work, she advocates for the intersectional rights and identities of autistic and neurodiverse communities and people with disability at large.
Wightman explained the concept for her upcoming exhibition: "The vision for my exhibition 'Comfort' is to redefine arts involvement for individuals like myself with disabilities who have felt disconnected from the wider arts community."
Linda Swinfield is a contemporary artist and printmaker living in Medlow Bath. She has said of being selected. "I am"over the moon to be given this exhibition opportunity. The Altitude project is a gift that will assist me to extend and rework pre-existing groups of my work that have never been exhibited."
