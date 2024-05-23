Daring wilderness rescues: A new local adventure podcast talks about getting lost and found

A new monthly podcast became Australia's most popular wilderness podcast within three days of launching.
Rescued: An Outdoor Podcast for Hikers and Adventurers is a series of conversations with rescuers and those who have been rescued.
Katoomba-based hiking expert and podcast host, Caro Ryan's conversations encourage guests to share about a time when things went wrong in nature.
The guests relay what happened, what they learned and how they hope to stop it from happening again.
With about 30,000 downloads from the first nine episodes, Ms Ryan hopes to show the power of how stories can help to change lives.
There are honest retellings of difficult incidents - from getting caught in a waterfall pool's vortex in the Blue Mountains to dealing with a broken leg alone in a canyon in Spain to being buried alive in a snow cave - they make for fascinating and empathetic listening, as well as offering up ways for dealing with the unexpected when out in these wild places.
Australian and international guests offer perspectives from both sides.
Guests include weekend adventurers and emergency services personnel, as well as those involved in training, equipment and research.
Whether you're an armchair traveller or an avid expeditioner, Rescued connects listeners with nature and the outdoors community.
Ms Ryan has a bushwalking website and YouTube channel called LotsaFreshAir.com with an online community of more than 60,000 outdoor enthusiasts. She also teaches wilderness navigation.
She also works in a volunteer capacity as a search commander with the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Bush Search and Rescue, and a Deputy Unit Commander responsible for the Blue Mountains region.
"This is a podcast of conversations with the rescued and rescuers," she told the Gazette.
"It's about the lessons we learn about ourselves, the places we go to and why, -without shame or judgement," she said.
"It's all about helping us have better adventures and experiences, manage risk and deal with the unexpected."
Australian-owned outdoor retailer Paddy Pallin has sponsored the podcast's launch season.
