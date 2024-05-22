New survey: Young people across NSW encouraged to have their say

Young people have been urged to have their say on the issues that matter to them most in a major new survey.
The NSW Government has launched the 'Your Voice, Our Future' survey in partnership with the Advocate for Children and Young People (ACYP) and the Office for Regional Youth.
Young people aged between 12 and 24 are encouraged to participate in the survey which will help guide the government on important issues facing the state's youth and how the government can better engage with them.
The results of the survey will be shared across the whole of government to ensure policy and programs are being developed in a way that best supports the views and needs of young people.
The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/YourVoiceOurFuture-NSW and is open until the end of the year.
"Our youth are our future and I want to ensure that young people are not only heard but have agency in the future direction of our government," said NSW Youth Minister, Rose Jackson.
"To do that we need to ensure that they're consulted about what matters most to them, what is currently working and what is not."
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has encouraged young people in the Blue Mountains to participate.
"Since being elected in 2015 I've advocated for the voice of our youth to be heard and I am passionate about the opportunities that exist from consultation with our young people," she said.
"I believe it is their right to have a say on the futures that impact them and we should value and respect what they have to say.
"I've been very blessed to work with young people in the Blue Mountains, such as the Mountain of Youth film mentorship program - a shining example of what can be achieved when our youth are given a voice."
