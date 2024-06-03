Young Blue Mountains artists line the walls at Penrith Regional Gallery

Grace Fetherston is one of many Blue Mountains school students to earn acclaim at this year's Youth Art Prize, securing a spot for her painting in the Penrith Regional Gallery.
The Blaxland High School student was a finalist in this year's competition, with her art to be exhibited in the Ancher House Gallery until July 21.
She was also invited to participate in Penrith Open Studio, an afterschool program providing professional guidance to young and aspiring artists.
Her portrait is titled 'Emotional Colours' and shows Korean singer Kim Tae-hyung, better known as 'V' and as a member of the wildly popular boy band BTS.
"I drew a Korean artist whose songs provoke different emotions when you listen to them," Grace said in the blurb accompanying her art piece.
The piece showcases Grace's command over subtle details, as seen in her Young Archies finalist work last year, but with a new coat of colour in line with the competition's theme of 'colour stories'.
"I like drawing portraits with charcoal, but I wanted to try something new so this is my first coloured portrait. I feel colour helps me express more through my art," Grace said.
Grace's art has joined pieces on the wall alongside several other Blue Mountains finalists and winners in the annual competition.
This year's Youth Art Prize draws inspiration for its themes from the work of Margo Lewers and her fascination with colour. Finalists were chosen based on how their use of colour evoked emotions, created mood, and conjured memories.
The competition was judged by Diana Baker, the artist behind the Lewers-inspired commission The Place Where They Dwell, along with Director of Visual Arts Toby Chapman.
The Youth Art Prize exhibition is free to view and can be found at Penrith Regional Gallery, 86 River Road, Emu Plains.
For a full list of winners and finalists, see below:
Lower Primary (5-8 years):
Upper Primary (9-12 years):
Secondary (12-18 years):
Youth (19-25 years) :
