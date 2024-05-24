Bush Food Trail opens at the foot of the Mountains

Plants include the Bunya Pine (Aracucaria bidwilli) which was used at gatherings that held cultural significance to local communities, Kangaroo Grass (Themeda triandra) that were harvested and ground into a nutritious flour, Spiny-head Mat-rush (Lomandra longifolia) were turned into various items such as baskets, bags and mats, and Sandpaper Fig (Ficus coronata) that was used as natural sandpaper to smooth and shape wooden tools and utensils.