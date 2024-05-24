Bush Food Trail opens at the foot of the Mountains

An Indigenous bush food trail has been created at the foot of the Blue Mountains.
The project offers a glimpse into the foods traditionally sourced from the land by Aboriginal peoples, along with educational signage.
The trail is part of the Great West Walk, which stretches from Parramatta to the Blue Mountains.
Penrith Council collaborated with Nepean Community and Neighbourhood Services and local Aboriginal organisation Muru-Mittigar to create the trail.
Penrith Mayor Todd Carney said that it was important that council work closely with local Indigenous organisations to create an educational experience for the bush food trail.
"We wanted the bush food trail to provide insight into the knowledge of Aboriginal peoples - specifically the 'Dhurag Language Group' - and how they've thrived in Cranebrook for over 50,000 years," Cr Carney said.
"The signage provides information about the plants and their significance and use to Aboriginal communities in our region."
Plants include the Bunya Pine (Aracucaria bidwilli) which was used at gatherings that held cultural significance to local communities, Kangaroo Grass (Themeda triandra) that were harvested and ground into a nutritious flour, Spiny-head Mat-rush (Lomandra longifolia) were turned into various items such as baskets, bags and mats, and Sandpaper Fig (Ficus coronata) that was used as natural sandpaper to smooth and shape wooden tools and utensils.
It enhances existing planting along the section of the walk next to Ariel Crescent in Cranebrook.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure executive director resilience and urban sustainability Steve Hartley said the Great West Walk project has seen 140 trees planted along the bush food trail, providing more shaded areas and adding to the city's growing tree canopy.
"Tree planting projects like this actively help reduce local temperatures and provide much needed shade for surrounding residents," Mr Hartley said.
The trees planted were grown by council's nursery, with other plants installed along the trail grown in Muru-Mittigar's nursery.
The project aims to plant more than 28,000 trees across Western Sydney.
Find out more about the walking trail at greatwestwalk.com.au. The Greening the Great West Walk project is co-funded between Penrith Council and the NSW Government.
