Children's book celebrates Mountains

A new children's book celebrating everything about the Blue Mountains will be launched at an event at Zig Zag Railway.
Little Loft Publishing recently announced the launch of Billie and the Mountain Place, a children's book authored by Nicholas Bucholtz.
It will be launched at Zig Zag Public School on June 1 and later also at Zig Zag Railway on July 5 and 6.
Bucholtz, an Australian author, musician, producer, and soon-to-be dad, brings to life a charming narrative, drawing inspiration from his upbringing in the Mountains.
Bucholtz said: "When having some conversations with my wife Billie about her childhood adventures, it sparked the idea and felt perfect to base the main character on her.
"The story is full of subtle references of various locations throughout Sydney and the Blue Mountains and Lithgow."
The story follows Billie, a strong and adventurous young girl, on a journey from the bustling city of Sydney to "the Mountain place" to visit her grandparents. The front cover has her riding a steam train, inspired by the Zig Zag railway.
Readers will be swept away by the blend of adventure, family bonding, and whimsy as Billie discovers the magic hidden within her surroundings. You'll fend off pirates who want your treasure, discover deep, enchanted caves, hurl snowballs with friendly bears, and enjoy a hot chocolate with a gentle giant.
Illustrated by Andy Catling, the book features picturesque scenes many readers may recognise from the Mountains area. The book is now available for purchase.
The author thanked his collaborators which include: Zig Zag School, Zig Zag Railway, Jenolan Caves, Blue Mountains Stargazing, YHA, Doing Sydney With Kids, South Walk Sounds and Pana Organic.
