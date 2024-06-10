Springwood football club unites the community while digging deep for hospital palliative care

Out of tragedy there has come hope.
One local football club has raised more than $30,000 for the Springwood Hospital Palliative Care Unit to help patients and families who need the facility.
And this year that club - the Springwood United Football Club [SUFC] - has set a new fundraising record.
Since 2008, SUFC has hosted the Paul Bryden Cup - a football tournament in memory of club life member, and committee member Paul Bryden, who died from cancer at age 55. He had been cared for in the palliative care unit.
"He was a great mate to many from SUFC's over 35 men [teams]," said club spokesman Iain Lynch.
"His good mates set out to establish a pre-season tournament for over 35s men, involving teams from as far away as the Northern Beaches and local teams, to play football in the spirit of mateship and football community."
In 2016 the club was rocked by tragedy again, when another club stalwart passed away. Andrew Harrop was 63 when he died. Five years later the Andrew Harrop Cup - this time for over 30s women.
"He was another club legend, who lost his life to cancer," Mr Lynch said.
"He was a long-time committee member, player, coach and supporter of the club, particularly for women's football, from the 1990s right up to the season of his passing in 2016."
The men and women's fundraising football competitions were held on Saturday March 2 at Summerhayes Park in Winmalee. A record number of teams signed up, paying $25 per player.
"The event had a great atmosphere with 160 male and 80 female footballers playing, cheering, reuniting, catching up on old times, with friends, supporters, and the community stopping by to watch some fun and fair spirited football," Mr Lynch said.
Throughout the years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the palliative care unit, with 2024 setting a new record of $5,000.
"All football was played in a great spirit of mateship and memory of two club legends, with many good mates from across Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Nepean regions [involved], including Andrew's wife, Annette, and children, Fiona, Alice and Tim, who travelled from the Central Coast and Queensland."
Steven Jackson, the Nurse Operations Nurse Manager for Springwood Hospital Palliative Care Unit, said "staff that work here are so appreciative of all the fundraising efforts".
"The health dollar doesn't go that far in terms of capital replacement, we can't thank these people enough."
The small hospital has 27 beds and five palliative care patients at any one time. They are also supported by Springwood Auxilary, as well as Rotary and the Springwood Golf Club.
Money will be used to purchase equipment - a new bed, or walking frame, observation monitor, new shower chair or commode.
"Our equipment has a five to seven year life, so we need to have that capital replacement happening," Mr Jackson said.
SUFC thanked the committee and the members and friends who organised the annual event.
He singled out the work of other local clubs, "particularly Wentworth Falls FC, Hazelbrook FC, Blaxland FC and Blue Mountains FC who have supported the events so well over all years".
