Blue Mountains a potential 'stronghold' for koalas after spike in sightings

The Blue Mountains is becoming a potential haven for koala conservation, with a recent spike in koala sightings surprising residents and researchers alike.
Mount Riverview resident Peter Berry learned this first-hand on May 20, when his daughter Sherilyn spotted a fuzzy shape in their front yard.
"She was just sitting on the verandah having a cup of tea... she looked up and said 'dad, I think that's a koala'," Mr Berry said.
"I said 'don't be silly', or words to that effect. And then it moved, and we could see it was a koala."
Perched on a peppermint gum on the side of the road, the koala was affectionately nicknamed 'Kevin' by Sherilyn.
Having lived in Mount Riverview for 52 years, Mr Berry said he'd never seen a koala in the area before.
"It was a magical day, because the word got around on social media and we had people and children and family groups rolling up all day and just staring up to the tree," he said.
"It was a wonderful feeling, because everyone was so happy to share in the moment."
Kevin's visit to Mount Riverview adds to a growing list of recent koala sightings across the Mountains, including in Katoomba, Leura, and Winmalee.
The endangered animals have had a historic presence in the Blue Mountains, including being hunted around Hazelbrook for fur-trading up until the early 1900s. However, the area has long been considered an unlikely place for koalas to thrive.
Mathew Crowther is a Professor of Quantitative Conservation Biology at University of Sydney and a leading expert on koalas. He told the Gazette that while the Blue Mountains is packed with trees, they're generally not the best for supporting koalas.
"The reason it's not great [is] koalas actually like the same type of habitats, they like the same types of soil, that people like. They like fertile soils because the Eucalypts grow more nitrogens, or the protein that they need, and less of the toxins when they're on good, flat soil," Professor Crowther said.
'They're increasing because even though it's not top-quality habitat, it is good-quality habitat."
But while Blue Mountains bushland may not tick all the boxes for encouraging koala growth, it could be a crucial area for protecting the species in the coming decade.
This is partly due to the World Heritage Area's protected status, as land clearance and development are currently leading threats to the survival of koalas.
The marsupials also have a loud call capable of covering huge distances, allowing them to reliably find mates even in a large National Park with fewer koalas.
"Ironically, some of these smaller populations, these lower density ones like the Blue Mountains, might be key populations into the future. Because the massive ones of Liverpool Plains have collapsed, ones on the coast have collapsed," Professor Crowther said.
"That's the thing, because you haven't got the threats. Koalas breed really well, [and] that's what they're probably doing in the Mountains at the moment... in a lot of areas they're way below the capacity of the landscape because of the threats."
Dr Kellie Leigh, Executive Director of Science for Wildlife, also said the Blue Mountains could be a key area for koalas in future.
"The work we're doing now is around fire management, [but] it's also a potential climate change stronghold for them... It's a really important population here," she told the Gazette.
Over the past decade Science for Wildlife has documented koalas in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area (GBMWHA). Dr Leigh said the number of koalas found has been incredible, but even more exciting is where they're being found.
"Koalas are sort of famously known for being really fussy eaters - which they are, each individual koala is. But because there's so much diversity here, what we're finding is actually they use a lot of it, a lot more than anybody thought," she said.
"Everybody thought that the sandstone country in the Blue Mountains wasn't going to be important for koalas, or be able to support decent numbers, because generally the poorer soil types like sandstone were just thought not to be good habitat for koalas.
"All that modelling around koalas going extinct is based on the land clearing and development threat... so the fact that we're finding them inside the protected areas, and able to use these other habitats, is really exciting."
Science for Wildlife has recorded an estimated 3000-5000 koalas in just two study sites in and around the GBMWHA, with several sites still to be surveyed.
Koalas were listed as an endangered species under Federal law in 2022. Communities can assist in koala protection by controlling pet cats and dogs, keeping home pools secure, and taking care when driving in areas with a known presence of koalas.
Locals are urged to report any sightings of koalas to assist research and protection efforts. Visit www.scienceforwildlife.org or download the I Spy Koala app from your device's app store to record any koala sightings in your area.
Koalas showing signs of disease can be reported to WIRES on 1300 094 737, to be collected and treated to prevent spread.
Science for Wildlife also provides information booklets on koalas, including one dedicated to the lower Blue Mountains, at: https://www.scienceforwildlife.org/koalabooklets
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.