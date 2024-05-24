Leuralla: Call for heritage protection as historic property goes up for auction

With the auction of Leuralla scheduled for June 16, the local National Trust branch has expressed hope that any would-be buyers will preserve the historic home.
Branch chairman, Rod Stowe, said he was optimistic that a sale would "result in a bright new future for this heritage gem".
"The National Trust is a strong supporter of the adaptive reuse of heritage properties as a creative means of conserving cultural heritage" he said.
The branch will urge the successful bidder to consult with local heritage and community groups on any plans they have for the site.
"Working constructively with the community on any proposed changes that require planning consent was the best way of garnering critical local support," Mr Stowe.
Leuralla, a seven-bedroom Federation style house, was built in 1912 for wealthy yachtsman Harry Andreas and his family. In 1928, NSW MP and barrister, Clive Evatt senior, married Marjorie Andreas and later bought the home from his in-laws. His grandson, Victor Evatt, is the owner and vendor of Leuralla.
It was open for expressions of interest late last year, and attracted a range of potential buyers looking at converting it to a boutique hotel, a weekender, a family home or for redevelopment, but it didn't sell.
Mr Stowe said he hoped intending purchasers this time were aware of the council's character statement for Leura.
It notes: "Many residential parts of Leura have significant character that includes highly appealing streetscapes and established garden settings. They are characterised by larger lots with a low site coverage and smaller dwelling sizes.The character of these areas should be retained and enhanced, and the prominence of the landscape setting retained or re-established.'
Mr Stowe said the National Trust hoped that Leuralla "will find a new owner who will help preserve not only the significance of the property, but also the heritage character of Leura as a whole".
The auction on June 16 is on site at 11am.
