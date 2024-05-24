Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leuralla: Call for heritage protection as historic property goes up for auction

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the auction of Leuralla scheduled for June 16, the local National Trust branch has expressed hope that any would-be buyers will preserve the historic home.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.