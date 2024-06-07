Aine Tyrrell's latest single, People Like Me and You, is a pioneering testament to artistic courage, resilience, and hope born out of her remarkable journey from her native west coast of Ireland to the east coast of Australia.
Escaping a decade of domestic violence with her three young children, Tyrrell redefined her narrative from victimhood to triumph.
Tyrrell is also taking the opportunity to affect social change. People Like Me and You is a combined song and social advocacy project. Integrating her musical talents with her experience as an educator and activist, Tyrrell and her team will be providing resources to grassroots organisations supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Tyrrell will be doing a show at the Bootlegger Bar in Katoomba on Friday, June 21, at 8pm.
