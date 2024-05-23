Rainforest inspiration

Paul A. George is the guitarist/singer/producer for Tijuana Cartel. He makes music to move to, music to meditate to, too. Inspired from a world of music and a home in the Australian rainforest.
George has had a wide ranging experience of musicality - from living in India and studying sitar, to training his fingers in the south of Spain to the intricate rhythms of flamenco.
His multicultural approach towards playing the guitar and his healthy appetite for deep bassy grooves are important factors for the magic of Paul A. George.
From the front man of Australian band Tijuana Cartel, these deeper rainforest inspired beats are aimed to induce a soulful, intuitive exploration of dance and electronica.
"If Sunday afternoon had an ultimate soundtrack, it would be Tijuana Cartel's Paul A George and his spellbinding acoustic guitar, taking our final day in paradise to new frontiers, wrapped in an emotional, star studded blanket of wild west meets deep house." Melbourne Royalty
"Guitar and synthesiser grow around each other organically, sprouting magnificent sonic flowers, their sound colours complementing each other with natural perfection." Acker Records
George plays in the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Saturday, June 1, with special guests, Blue Mountains-based Migret.
Migret are an indie-electronica duo who make intimate compositions with dreamy pop vocals that are emotionally resonant and add a layer of ethereal beauty - all wrapped in a cinematic soundscape atmosphere with guitar delays, ambient synths and minimalist sequences.
"Migret generates ethereal atmospheres, quite close to those sketched by post-rock bands like Explosions In The Sky, but it does it in a much more emotional tune and with the protagonism of a female voice that tells stories of misunderstandings and proposes a charming and accurate ambient pop." - indie hoy
Paul A George (Tijuana Cartel) presents his Last Dance album launch tour at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel in Katoomba on Saturday, June 1. Doors open 7pm, show starts at 8pm.
Tickets $25 pre-sale, $35 door. For more info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au.
