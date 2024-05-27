Progress on Wayzgoose building in Leura

The Wayzgoose building on Leura Mall may finally be reoccupied, almost nine years since half of it was closed.
It was June, 2015, when the Circus shop moved out of No 172. Council then found deteriorating conditions in the vacant property.
Next door, at No 174, the Wayzgoose Cafe's then owner, Mark Alchin, was given notice to quit.
By December, council had voted in secret to demolish the building.
But Mr Alchin fought his eviction and the public joined with him to save the more than 100-year-old building.
Council eventually backed down on demolition and instead had a development application prepared.
It was submitted in December 2016 but attracted enormous criticism, with 185 submissions and a petition of more than 10,000 signatures.
An amended DA was prepared but it was rejected by an independent hearing and assessment panel. Finally, the third version was approved in December 2018.
But the saga wasn't over yet.
In March 2020, council voted to open expressions of interest for potential sale of the building but it took until mid-2023 for that to happen.
In January, council reported it was in negotiations with Qubed Property & Services which had offered $750,000 to buy it.
A council spokeswoman said contracts have been exchanged for the sale but settlement will not take place until subdivision works are completed.
These works are due to start on May 27. A contractor will construct a sewer subdivision which will separate the main building from the carpark, amenities block and laneway, which council will retain.
The sale will require the buyer to undertake repair and conservation works within an agreed period. The sale also stipulates the building cannot be demolished.
The area will be fenced off around the perimeter of the carpark directly behind Leura Mall for approximately two weeks.
While access to the amenities block or pedestrian laneway will not be impacted for the majority of the works, at some point there may be a one- to two-hour non-usage of the amenities block for the sewer pipes to be connected.
Blue Mountains CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said the sale will see the building enter a new stage of its long and rich history.
"The Leura community has told us how much this historic building means to them," she said.
"It has been part of Leura for over 120 years, first as a family home, then a printing press and most recently a cafe. We are excited to begin the subdivision works necessary to facilitate that sale."
