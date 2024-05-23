Truck crash at Glenbrook, heavy traffic conditions

UPDATE:
The alert has been closed on Live Traffic and the crash is no longer affecting highway traffic.
ORIGINAL:
A truck crash at Glenbrook this morning is causing heavy traffic on the Great Western Highway.
The crash, reported on Live Traffic at 10.19am on May 23, took place just past Mount Street and has created significant delays in both directions.
Emergency services are attending the scene, along with Transport for New South Wales.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and allow for extra travel time to reach their destinations.
For up-to-date information on the status of the crash and surrounding traffic, visit: https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/196133
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.