Inside Paragon Cafe's 'magic kingdom' upstairs

A busy factory was built in Katoomba Street, on the first floor of the Paragon during its 1926 makeover.
To explore this factory, you entered an exquisitely appointed shop with glass cases of chocolate goodies and ascended a long flight of stairs to the first floor.
This was worlds away from the ground floor with its booths, milkshakes and sundaes. The upstairs factory was divided into three industrial sections, three rooms, each with a different purpose.
One room, with white-tiled walls and floor, was for refrigeration, where a state of the art refrigerator kept everything cold. Here the ice-cream was made and stored until it was required downstairs.
The second room also had tiled walls and floor. This was the new bakehouse, where the fresh cream sponges, continental coffee rolls, and petit fours were created.
Paragon advertising in the 1930s described the delicious cream sponge as "one of the daintiest cakes in existence", exclusively manufactured by themselves and "showing how modern machinery and careful selection of ingredients go to the making of this sweet, which should find a place on every afternoon-tea and supper table."
Amongst the professional ovens stood the dumb waiter, to carry the cakes downstairs.
Stainless steel, copper and marble equipment stood in the third room, the "magic kingdom" where the chocolates were created.
On Thursday October 31, 1935, in the Katoomba Daily, an unnamed Katoomba High School student wrote about a visit to a "local industry", where chocolates were created.
This student was very impressed by the chocolate factory where "one of the most remarkable machines is the blencher which skins almonds in an amazing manner. The almonds are placed in a box container which shakes, causing the nuts to drop through a trapdoor in between two rubber rollers regulated to just grip each almond, and the friction rubs the skin off the kernel. They then drop into another box and a fan revolving at a very high speed blows away the skins, enabling the kernels to drop into a tin or box.
"After the almonds are washed and dried, they are placed into a cutter as circumstances require, which is capable of cutting them or grinding them to any size, even to a powder. Almond paste is then made from the powder, which is used for marzipans and icing."
This factory, and the local workers it employed, helped sustain the Paragon's reputation for excellence. The Simos' vision of The Paragon's trademark - "Like the Orphan rock, we stand alone" - effectively associated the Paragon and its products with the Mountains where it stands.
When remembering the Paragon and its heritage, do not forget the industrial world upstairs.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for the Blue Mountains Historical Society.
