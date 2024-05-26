Inside Paragon Cafe's 'magic kingdom' upstairs

This student was very impressed by the chocolate factory where "one of the most remarkable machines is the blencher which skins almonds in an amazing manner. The almonds are placed in a box container which shakes, causing the nuts to drop through a trapdoor in between two rubber rollers regulated to just grip each almond, and the friction rubs the skin off the kernel. They then drop into another box and a fan revolving at a very high speed blows away the skins, enabling the kernels to drop into a tin or box.