Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Inside Paragon Cafe's 'magic kingdom' upstairs

By Robyne Ridge
Updated May 27 2024 - 10:35am, first published May 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A busy factory was built in Katoomba Street, on the first floor of the Paragon during its 1926 makeover.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.