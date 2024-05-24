'Terrific news for people in the Blue Mountains': $35m for aerial firefighting effort

The federal government will provide an additional $35 million over the next two years for aerial firefighting.
The funding for the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC) will support the delivery of national, state and territory aircraft for use by fire and emergency services.
"States and territories have, and will continue to have, primary responsibility for Australia's aerial firefighting and rescue capability," said Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt.
"But this boost will deliver more assets that will be able to be deployed right across the country, wherever they are needed.
"With this investment, we are not only increasing the number of aircraft available, but also broadening the type of aircraft so they can be used for different activities such as heavy lift, transportation and evacuations and resupply operations."
The minister was joined by Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, at Richmond RAAF Base on May 21 to make the announcement.
"The announcement of an additional $35 million over two years is terrific news for people in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury, and beyond, particularly with the focus on multi-purpose use in floods, fires and cyclones," said Ms Templeman.
"The advanced technology in these aerial assets, including the ability to scan large areas for small fires and lightning strikes, means we have the chance to get on top of fires before they rage."
The Labor MP said the aircraft will make a huge difference in "our ability to respond quickly and effectively to bushfires and to support emergency efforts during floods, and I know that will bring some peace of mind to both Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury residents".
In addition to the new investment, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been tasked with leading a comprehensive review in support of the very extensive state and territory capability, to ensure we have a sustainable model into the future.
The fleet review and additional funding address the intent of Recommendation 8.1 from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.
