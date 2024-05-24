Blue Mountains Gazette
'Terrific news for people in the Blue Mountains': $35m for aerial firefighting effort

By Staff Reporters
May 24 2024 - 5:00pm
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman at Richmond RAAF Base on May 21 for the announcement of additional funding for aerial firefighting. Picture supplied
The federal government will provide an additional $35 million over the next two years for aerial firefighting.

