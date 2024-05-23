High school music students hit right note at Yellow Rock concert

A special concert at Yellow Rock has showcased the combined musical talents of students from Blaxland High School, Blue Mountains Grammar School, St Columba's Catholic College and Winmalee High School.
Held on May 4, Music Amongst the Autumn Leaves was held at The Old Farm" on Purvines Road, Yellow Rock.
While the weather forecast was foreboding with 100 per cent rain predicted, it did not deter the enthusiasm of the music students as they strutted their stuff indoors and performed popular jazz, stage and rock band items followed by talented solo instrumentalists and vocal ensembles.
Throughout the afternoon, the students displayed their impressive musical talents and skills with overwhelming support from the audience.
Master of Ceremonies, Ron Fuller, adeptly co-ordinated the event, drawing attention to the four school's music staff who give countless hours of encouragement preparing the students.
The event was proudly supported by the Rotary Club of Springwood and hard working community of friends, with generous financial assistance of IGA Springwood, Bunnings Valley Heights, Coles Winmalee and Oasis Horticulture.
Plans for next year already under discussion.
