Blackheath centre roadworks

Roadworks around a major intersection in Blackheath will lead to partial traffic closures from June 3.
Council is scheduled to start construction of the three new pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Wentworth Street and Govetts Leap Rd.
It will mean the intersection will be partially closed to vehicle traffic for several days.
As each crossing is built, that section will be closed for 24 hours and then one lane will be reopened for the following 24 hours. Diversions for buses and vehicles will be in place. The road has to be closed to allow the concrete to set.
Weather permitting, Wentworth Street will be fully closed to traffic on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, to install two of the crossings and then partially closed until Friday, June 7.
On the following Monday and Tuesday, Govetts Leap Road will be partially closed to install the third crossing.
The work can't be done at night as the concrete company that does the stencil stamping does not work at night for occupation health and safety reasons.
Pedestrians will still be able to use the footpaths while the work is being done.
Council has been working at the intersection since March. A town square/meeting place is being created outside the Ravir store, the footpaths are being laid with bricks and there will be seating and planter boxes.
Plants listed on the plans include maples, azaleas, fringe flowers (Loropetalum sp.), catmint and variegated Chinese star jasmine.
