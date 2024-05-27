New 'hybrid church model' from Blue Mountains aims to revitalise church life

Dr Ann Lazarsfeld-Jensen is a former Katoomba pastor, a research fellow in theology, and was a senior lecturer at both Western Sydney University and Charles Sturt University for 20 years.
She said Western churches are dying.
"We have emphasised higher education, hierarchy and exclusivity in leadership," she said.
"While the churches of Africa and South America depend on every believer using their God-given abilities to demonstrate the reality of their spiritual experience in their communities."
Driven by a "decline of traditional church life", Dr Lazarsfeld-Jensen has formed a team of ten members from various Blue Mountains churches to take an ambitious new approach to revitalising church life: Sequoia Academy.
Launched in Bathurst but now opening in Penrith, Sequoia Academy aims to mobilise the skills of non-ordained people with a mix of online and face-to-face opportunities.
The first semester's programs will all be free, starting on June 1 with a workshop which will engage lay people in creative community ministry.
Dr Lazarsfeld-Jensen said she was shocked to see that once thriving churches were being rapidly reduced to small struggling groups, particularly west of Sydney, and most dramatically in rural areas.
She said while Covid lockdowns were an obvious blow to church attendance, the causes likely run deeper, with census results showing that Generation X has largely left organised religion - despite spirituality remaining important to them.
She also said that the ordained "workforce" are ageing, and that many churches are struggling to pay their pastors.
"The church has survived more than 2000 years of boom-bust, and it recovers through change and radical reformation," she said.
"It is a paradox that Western churches are dying as quickly as the Christian world is growing exponentially in the Global south. Some answers to the church's problems are right in front of us."
The Penrith programs are hosted by Marty Jensen and his wife Cassandra Jensen, the Director of Unity Studios in Woodriff Street. Both Marty and Cassandra grew up in Wentworth Falls.
The Musical Director for Sequoia Academy is Rebecca Hennessey from Mount Victoria, who has trained and mentored dozens of musicians and led church worship teams in various places over 30 years.
The semester's first free workshop on June 1 will be held at Unity Studios, 1/30 Woodriff Street, Penrith, beginning at 10am.
To secure a free place text "free place Penrith June 1" to 0450 505 749.
