From courtrooms to daily life, legal professionals can help Advertising Feature

NSW Law Week is dedicated to helping people learn more about the law and everyday legal issues. Picture Shutterstock

Many people assume a service like Legal Aid is only for people in strife with the police, but it's much more than that.

"A fair and just society needs both a justice system so people can seek a remedy when something goes wrong, and equitable access to that system," Legal Aid NSW's acting solicitor in charge of community legal education, Natalie Neumann, said.

"I often hear people say, 'I don't need Legal Aid, I'm not in trouble with the police', but Legal Aid NSW is a lot more than that."

This year, during NSW Law Week (May 20-26), Legal Aid NSW focused on people in the law. Law Week is an annual celebration of the legal profession and its contributions to the community it serves, with events hosted by states and territories across Australia.

Law Week helps make a different part of the system more understandable to people who might not have much to do with it.

As highlighted by the Lawyer Project report compiled by the Law Council of Australia in 2021, the influence of the legal profession permeates almost all aspects of life. The sector significantly contributes to the Australian economy through employment and trade.

Lawyers facilitate access to justice, and the certainty that a well-functioning legal profession provides underpins the stability of society.

Lawyers play a critical role in defending rights and providing a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard, often pro bono. They also can help the development of public policy through advocacy and reform.

In times of crisis, like floods and bushfires, lawyers act as a safety net, supporting individuals and organisations and advising on matters such as insurance, insolvency, industrial relations, and access to social services.

Lawyers often play a leading role in the local social order through active membership in community groups and organisations.