Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Work starts on long-awaited pathway for Hawkesbury Heights residents

By Staff Reporters
May 25 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council has begun the first stage of works for a new Hawkesbury Heights shared path, with surveying work now underway.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.