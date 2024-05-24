Work starts on long-awaited pathway for Hawkesbury Heights residents

Blue Mountains City Council has begun the first stage of works for a new Hawkesbury Heights shared path, with surveying work now underway.
The shared path is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026 and will deliver 4km of 2.5m wide off-road shared pathway between Winmalee shopping precinct and Hawkesbury Lookout, Hawkesbury Heights.
Once completed, the pathway will connect with existing paths to provide a continuous accessible link for walkers travelling between Springwood town centre, Winmalee town centre and Hawkesbury Lookout.
The work is the culmination of decades long lobbying by residents and promises by politicians.
State and federal Labor promised $800,000 for the long sought-after pedestrian and cycling path in 2019.
In 2016, the federal Labor Party made an earlier commitment to the issue which was dependent on the Shorten opposition being elected - an event which did not eventuate.
A year earlier, in 2015, State Labor MP Trish Doyle, promised $100,000 towards the pathway if Labor was elected to government in NSW. However, the Baird Coalition government was re-elected.
The Hawkesbury Heights shared path is one of more than 90 transport links Blue Mountains City Council has committed to delivering over the next three years.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "No matter where we live, it's important for everyone in our community to be able to access and enjoy our streets safely.
"Safer pathways and crossings help families to stay healthy and spend quality time together. The community's vision is for a network that links our town centres to each other and to key infrastructure, increasing the range of options for all of us to get around and enjoy our streets and neighbourhoods safely and sustainably.
"This project is part of that vision."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said she was delighted to see council work start on the crucial link between Hawkesbury Heights and Winmalee.
"Whether it's kids riding to school or the shops, parents with prams and toddlers, or older residents, this will provide a safe pathway and an opportunity for Hawkesbury Heights residents to get out and be active," she said.
"It has taken many years for this funding to be secured, and I'm very proud that $1.8 million funding has been delivered by the Albanese Government, but I really want to acknowledge the work by local residents to highlight the need for this project. Like all those eager to start using the pathway, I'll be following keenly the various stages of this important investment in the lower Blue Mountains."
Surveying the proposed route is a critical first milestone for the project and will be followed by an extensive design process involving safety auditing with transport authorities, before the design concepts are published for community consultation.
For more information and project updates go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/atl-hawkesbury-road
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.