Incentives to boost rollout of household batteries in NSW

The NSW Government will launch a new incentive to make household batteries more accessible and affordable for NSW residents.
Households and businesses with solar panels on their roofs will be able to buy a cheaper, subsidised battery to store solar energy generated when the sun is shining.
This will help get the most out of their solar, by allowing them to use it around the clock. It will also reduce their energy bills and boost the reliability of the state-wide electricity grid.
"This is a fantastic initiative for the households and businesses of western Sydney and the Blue Mountains," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"Rooftop solar is already so popular and I know this saving will help people bring down their power bills and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
NSW Climate Change and Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said: "More than one million NSW households have solar panels on their roofs and adding a battery will see them benefit around the clock, not just when the sun is shining.
"We are bringing down the upfront cost of batteries for households and businesses to make them more accessible."
The new incentive is part of the Peak Demand Reduction Scheme and includes:
By connecting batteries in Virtual Power Plants, households and businesses can collectively share capacity across the energy grid.
The incentives will be available from November 1, 2024 and will be accessed through approved suppliers, which will become accredited over the coming months.
Information on the NSW Government household battery incentive program is available online: http://www.energy.nsw.gov.au/batteries
