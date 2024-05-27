Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Blue Mountains Musical Society brings fresh take on an old favourite with The Sound of Music

By Damien Madigan
Updated May 28 2024 - 11:37am, first published May 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For those who feel their familiarity with the 1965 Oscar-winning movie The Sound of Music might dim their enjoyment of seeing the show on stage, don't despair. Blue Mountains Musical Society's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has enough subtle differences to make it fresh, without jettisoning any of the much-loved features of the film version.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.