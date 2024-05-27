Blue Mountains Musical Society brings fresh take on an old favourite with The Sound of Music

For those who feel their familiarity with the 1965 Oscar-winning movie The Sound of Music might dim their enjoyment of seeing the show on stage, don't despair. Blue Mountains Musical Society's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has enough subtle differences to make it fresh, without jettisoning any of the much-loved features of the film version.
Featuring a 46-member cast (including two children's casts) and 23-piece orchestra, this production delighted the full house on opening night at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Saturday, May 25.
For the uninitiated (or anyone who hasn't owned a television in the last 40 years), The Sound of Music tells the story of young novitiate who becomes governess to seven children in Austria as the spectre of Nazism looms. She must decide whether to become a nun as she begins to develop feelings for the children's father, Georg von Trapp.
Melanie McLeod as Maria has a beautiful singing voice and a natural rapport with the children's cast. She makes the most of the young postulate's free-spirited optimism without making her cloying.
As Captain von Trapp, Alex Cascalini leans into the character's lingering sadness at the loss of his wife rather than his sternness as a parent, making him a three-dimensional character.
The talented cast perform iconic numbers like Do-Re-Mi and My Favourite Things with precision and joy but lesser known songs (that didn't make the film version) also provide highlights, such as No Way To Stop It featuring Captain von Trapp, Maria's love rival Elsa Schraeder (Hayley Cascalini), and the captain's friend, Max Detweiler (Robert Hall).
Sarah Namdar as the Mother Abbess provides a goosebump moment in the climax to the first act with her rendition of Climb Ev'ry Mountain.
As a counterpoint, the treatment of The Lonely Goatherd provides a comedic highlight and a welcome change of pace in a musical that has the potential to be overly saccharine.
The children's cast were played by Violet Fowler, William Moore, Emerson Drew, Catherine Lane, Charlotte Scott and Emma Glenfield on opening night, and were uniformly excellent.
The switch to far more serious matters in the second act as the Nazi menace comes closer is handled effectively with simple staging and sound effects, making the family's climactic escape to safety surprisingly moving.
It's no surprise this successful production was brought to the stage by the same creative team (director John Forbes, music director Alina Wakeling and choreographer Amy Stoakes) behind another BMMS recent hit, Mamma Mia!. The choreography and costume design (by Bec Blackwell) especially add to the production's triumph.
The Sound of Music's season at the Blue Mountains Theatre runs until June 9. For booking visit: bmms.org.au.
