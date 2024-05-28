New mural livens up Blaxland town centre with a celebration of nature and history

Blaxland's town centre has been brightened up with some beautiful birds, thanks to a talented local artist and around a dozen supporting businesses.
A new mural, spanning the Western wall of the Blaxland Cellars, shows some inquisitive King Parrots perched amid Banksias and Eucalypts, alongside well-known icons of Sulphur-Crested Cockatoos and Waratahs.
Infused with the spirit of Blaxland, the mural also shows Lennox Bridge and even Gregory Blaxland himself, inspired by the statue of the early explorer near the station.
Between the colourful depictions of wildlife and the tunnel towards more, the mural captures the spirit of Blaxland as both a Blue Mountains village and as a Great Western Highway gateway to more of the World Heritage Area.
Warrimoo artist Tom Fisher painted the mural alongside Katoomba artist Isaac Sherring-Tito.
As a lifetime local, Mr Fisher said the project was a way for him to combine his love for art with his knowledge of the area, adding some features and details that could surprise passing visitors.
This includes details as small as the signage shown, which replicates actual signage found in bushwalks in the wider area.
"Blaxland has an amazing history and a big future but most importantly it is surrounded by an amazing natural landscape," he said.
Painting began on May 16, with the finished product unveiled on May 20. Mr Sherring-Tito said locals are now discovering the mural, and many have expressed appreciation for the addition of "something nice to look at".
"It was a big project, and fun to do," he said.
"We got a great deal on supplies from Guerilla Art Society in Penrith."
The idea for the mural came from Project Manager Brad Mathias, from N&B Electrical Solutions, who pitched the idea as a way to splash some life onto the more drab walls of Blaxland's town centre.
"We had to start somewhere and the walkway to the highway from the new electric car chargers seemed like a good place to start," he said.
Under coordination from Blaxland Chamber of Commerce, Mr Mathias worked alongside several other businesses to see the project through. Some businesses provided services, with James Ley from Pressure Power assisting with pressure cleaning and Chris Ryan from Want Access providing access equipment.
"It's great to see people in local business work together and provide a lasting gift to the community" Mr Mathias said.
The mural can be found alongside the walkway between the Blaxland Thai Restaurant and Blaxland Cellars.
Blaxland Chamber of Commerce thanked the building owner for allowing the artwork on their property, as well as Chapman Real Estate for coordinating discussions between the owner and tenant.
The Chamber also thanked the following organisations and businesses for their support: Ask Your Neighbour Cleaning Services, N&B Electrical Solutions, J Bromilow CHAMP Enterprises, Blaxland Day and Night Pharmacy., Bob Allen, Physio Inq., Digital Age Lawyers, Rotary Club of Lower Blue Mountains, Mortgage Choice Blaxland, FuturePoint Wealth, KHR insolvency, Twyford Law.
