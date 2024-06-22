Who said generation gap?

Septuagenarians having fun with play dough, trying out egg and spoon races and creating stuffed animal adventures with five-year-olds.
That was the scene at a Blackheath church hall earlier this year when a group of older residents spent time playing with young pre-schoolers.
In a reflection of the ABC program, Old People's Home for Four-year-olds, the odd pairing worked a treat, giving the youngsters a new focus in their lives and creatinge a new lease of life for the older generation.
"Oldie" Kay Hudson said it was a "golden opportunity" which she would repeat "in a heartbeat".
She enjoyed "the honesty and curiosity that only young children have. I am disabled and in a wheelchair. Children have no prejudices as yet and are so accepting of anyone who wants to share time with them. It was impossible to be sad."
Organised as a pilot program by the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre, the oldies spent 90 minutes once a week with children from Kookaburra Kindy and Blue Gum Montessori Preschool.
Kookaburra's director, Kerrie Lovegrove, said some of her little ones don't have any extended family around so it allowed precious interaction with an older generation.
"There were two kids with autism who tended to stick to one activity but eventually went and tried other activities," Ms Lovegrove said. "In the last three weeks one was even taking the lead in the group. It was really lovely just to see the change in the kids. Their faces would light up [when the oldies arrived]".
Facilitator Hannah Surtees said the adults were engaged from the word go.
"Some took on a mentor role whilst others just enjoyed the play. It was heart-warming to see special relationships being formed over the 10 weeks - the hugs from the kids at the end said it all. It was such a joyful experience to be part of."
Each Friday, they would start with individual activities, such as an animal hospital (which was an instant hit), art making or play dough. Then they'd have morning tea before finishing with group games and singing.
One of the oldies had worked as an additional needs teacher and brought along her puppets; another sat with the children and told them stories; together they made flower gardens from paper and paddle pop sticks.
And for the oldies, "the idea was to help with their sense of isolation, to get them interested and seeing what's out there", said Ms Lovegrove.
Ms Hudson could only agree.
"It made my day. So joyful. Impossible to have any negativity... Such a positive way to stay young in mind and spirit."
Ms Surtees said the program provided a welcoming environment for the senior group to interact with others.
"The weekly sessions gave a purpose to some and a safe space for others."
Kookaburra Kindy runs a range of activities for its charges, including bush kindy, woodworking, cooking, dance programs and First Nations experiences and learning local languages.
Blue Gum offers daily music, an art studio space, working with real tools, kitchen utensils and crockery, rather than pretend, and an extensive nature-playground which includes a long winding dry creek-bed with a wooden bridge and row boat, a water play area, mud kitchens, worm farm, compost bin, food gardens and a real climbing wall to traverse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.