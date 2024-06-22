Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Who said generation gap?

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:47am, first published June 23 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Septuagenarians having fun with play dough, trying out egg and spoon races and creating stuffed animal adventures with five-year-olds.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.