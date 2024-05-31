Hits of the piano men

Back by popular demand, Australian variety entertainer of the year, Danny Elliott, presents smash hits from the world's greatest piano men, including Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Sedaka, Jerry Lee Lewis, Nat King Cole, Peter Allen and more. Vocalist Sharna Le-Grand joins Elliott on stage to perform timeless duets and other legendary evergreens at Blue Mountains Theatre on Wednesday, June 12. Tickets at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050.