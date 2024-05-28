Katoomba man stranded in riot-torn New Caledonia: 'My host asked if I wanted a gun to protect myself'

A Katoomba man stranded in civil unrest in New Caledonia is desperately waiting for repatriation and news from the Australian government.
Hostel owner Ross McKimm, 62, left for a solo six-day mountain biking trip in the Pacific archipelago on May 10.
Three days later he got caught up in the fires and blockades near where he is staying in an AirBnB in Boulouparis, 70 kilometres from the capital, Noumea.
The riots broke out in Noumea over voting roll changes that propose French residents who have lived there for more than 10 years vote in provincial elections. It's a move some local leaders fear will dilute the Indigenous Kanak vote.
Multiple people have been killed as violence has engulfed the French territory following plans to change the law.
The Australian government has been evacuating some of the 300 Australians trapped after commercial flights were cancelled.
But Mr McKimm has so far fallen through the logistical cracks.
A group staying at a Sheraton Hotel about an hour from him were taken out by boat - a boat that would have sailed almost right past where he is staying.
Men with machetes
Mr McKimm said he first found out about the unrest when he was travelling by car on May 13. He saw property being damaged by fire and was forced into a chicane of road blocks, where men with machetes approached his hire car.
"There were guys with machetes who told me to stop. I just kept going ... I got back to my AirBnB and saw all hell had broken loose in Noumea."
Police have left his town and residents have been taking turns protecting the suburb, to ensure the one grocery shop in their village is not burnt to the ground. There is a Kanak blockade nearby and he makes sure to stay off the streets from 2pm until daybreak, due to safety concerns.
Mr McKimm has been trading food, but on May 17 ran out of his cholesterol medication. He was advised by the Australian government not to attempt the road trip to the airport in Noumea so he could fly home on an emergency plane.
"Those on that road can be aggressive and may take your car and your belongings," he told the Gazette.
A few days ago a man near his village, who was carrying a weapon, was shot dead in front of his children, he said.
"My host asked if I wanted a gun to protect myself and I said no.
"We are all a little bit worried. We've got access to water and set up a canoe with supplies in case we have to escape on to the water, we have a back-up plan."
He is 10 kilometres from the International airport which is shut to the Australian defence force - although President Emmanuel Macron has flown in and out of that airport since the chaos started.
He had hoped to be on an Australian government evacuation flight out of the domestic airport on May 22 - but it never eventuated.
"I think they have got most of them [stranded Australians] out and I can't imagine them flying over another Hercules."
His wife Wendy Gilmore has written to Foreign Minister Penny Wong pleading for help to have him repatriated.
Ms Gilmore said the earliest he can leave now may be the first commercial flight available on June 20.
"I'm shocked," she said of the "logistical nightmare".
Ms Gilmore said they are desperate for more information from the Australian Consulate.
"We are not getting enough information from the Consulate."
A state of emergency was declared on May 15, to bring in more police to the island which lies 1,500 km east of Australia. President Macron flew to New Caledonia on May 23 to try to bring calm to the island. The state of emergency was lifted on May 28.
Mr McKimm is a keen cyclist who has even travelled from the west to east coast in America on Route 66 on a bike.
"He was doing a bit of reccie for us in New Caledonia," Ms Gilmore said. "He loves cycling and said 'I'll take a look first'.
"It's been a terrifying experience for him," she said. "Now I just want to bring him home."
Mr McKimm has lived in the Blue Mountains for 30 years.
He stressed his concern for the people of New Caledonia after he leaves.
"I will get to leave, but they will have to deal with it for the long-term."
Federal MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman is trying to help the couple.
"This is a very worrying situation for both Ross and Wendy and as soon as I was made aware of it, I reached out to Wendy and we spoke about what the latest advice she has had from DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade].
"I'm liaising with the Foreign Minister's office to ensure that everything possible is being done to support Ross and other Australians who are outside Noumea. Everyone appreciates the difficult circumstances they're in and wants to see them safe and home as soon as possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.