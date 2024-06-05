Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Author discusses life with her alters: living with Multiple Personality Disorder

June 5 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Mountains resident will visit the region to talk about her debut memoir SPLIT a life shared: living with Multiple Personality Disorder.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.