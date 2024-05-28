Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition opens at Everglades House

Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation (BMP4R) joined with the National Trust and Reconciliation NSW at Everglades House in Leura to host the official opening of the Schools Reconciliation Challenge travelling exhibition, From River to Sea: Our Island Home.
Two local finalists from Winmalee High School, Isabella Johnston and Iris Hirst, attended the May 24 event with their families while Kindlehill School teacher John Daniels brought his class of year 5/6 students.
Aunty Carol Cooper OAM opened proceedings with a Welcome to Country and congratulated the students on the wonderful work.
Years 3-10 students from 39 schools across NSW and ACT participated in the challenge. Thirty-five art works and 10 written pieces were selected as finalists by the judges and feature in the travelling exhibition.
Lyn Bevington, Convenor of BMP4R, read Iris Hirst's powerful poem Acceptance to the group and it was warmly applauded. Each artwork is accompanied by an artist statement and as Aunty Carol said: "Kids really get it don't they".
Each statement shows a deep understanding of the importance of respecting Indigenous rights and culture and our shared responsibility to care for this land, "our Island Home".
Kindlehill students closed the official opening by singing a song in Dharug language before everyone enjoyed afternoon tea provided by members of BMP4R.
The exhibition is on display at Everglades House and Garden from Wednesday to Sundays, 10am-4pm, until July 14, included in entry price.
The 2024 Schools Reconciliation Challenge is currently open to students in Years 3-10 with the theme Learning from Legacy: Healing Our Country with closing date for entries of September 6, 2024. For more details visit: www.schoolsreconciliationchallenge.org.au.
