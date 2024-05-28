NSW Blues head to Blue Mountains: Origin squad to train at Wentworth Falls

The NSW Blues squad will train in the Blue Mountains as preparations get underway for the opening game of the State of Origin series.
After holding an open media day at Sydney Olympic Park on Tuesday, the Blues will relocate to the Fairmont Resort in Leura on Wednesday, May 29.
While in camp in the Blue Mountains, the players will hold training sessions at Blue Mountains Grammar School at Wentworth Falls on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Fairmont Resort owner, Dr Jerry Schwartz, told the Blue Mountains Gazette in February he hoped to lure the NSW Blues to the hotel to prepare for this year's Origin series.
Dr Schwartz said he hopes to continue the connection with the NSW squad, with plans to build a new training ground at Leura Golf Course, subject to the appropriate approvals.
"We propose to build a top-quality football field on part of the golf course which is not used for playing golf, behind the greenkeeper's shed," he said.
The State of Origin series opener will be held at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 5.
