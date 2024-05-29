Once in a lifetime auction: campaign to save rare Faulconbridge land

It's a 127 hectare parcel of land in Faulconbridge that the Blue Mountains Conservation Society has been trying to save and add to the national park since the 1980s.
And with it up for auction for the first time in decades, a race is on to get the state government to buy it and add it to the Blue Mountains National Park.
The land at 68-70 Meeks Crescent in Faulconbridge includes the much-loved Peggy's Pool and the Blue Gum forest between the Shirlow Avenue and Grose Road ridges. It has been listed for auction on June 18.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society said it is a critical site for the rare Faulconbridge Mallee Ash (Eucalyptus burgessiana) and provides habitat for a range of threatened species. It is also a place of significant Aboriginal cultural heritage for the Darug people.
Community advocate Serena Joyner said many residents were unaware it was privately owned and not part of the Blue Mountains National Park.
Ms Joyner is a spokesperson for concerned residents who have launched a Facebook campaign 'Friends of the Faulco Mallee Ridge/Blue Gum Valley' to save the land. They have also started a petition.
"This is an incredible opportunity for the state government to acquire a very special piece of land that is home to the rare Faulconbridge Mallee, threatened species of plants and animals including the Glossy Black Cockatoo and Gang Gang Cockatoo," Ms Joyner said.
"With the auction in mid June, we are calling on Environment Minister Penny Sharpe to act quickly to secure this land for conservation."
Blue Mountains City Council unanimously passed an urgency motion on May 28 to write to Ms Sharpe and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle to ask the state to purchase the land.
The Mayor Mark Greenhill and Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood said there were already positive steps happening behind the scenes thanks to the hard work of Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"I hope to be able to make a positive announcement soon [with the state government]," the mayor said.
Cr Hollywood said bringing it into the Blue Mountains National Park "would strengthen protections for threatened species as well as the overall biodiversity and the ecological values of the area which includes watercourses running directly into the National Park".
Cr Brent Hoare called it a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
Chair of Wilderness Australia Bob Debus said "Wilderness Australia, which used to be called the Colong Foundation, gave support to the acquisition of this land years ago and it still does."
While the majority of the land is scheduled for environmental conservation, there are several lots that can be developed as residential blocks.
Residents want the land, trails and varied habitats conserved but are fine with the residential blocks on the site being carved off.
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said ""I believe that this is a precious parcel of land and a unique opportunity to secure its protection for future generations."
"Blue Mountains City Council, Blue Mountains Conservation Society and members of our community have contacted me, asking that I support their requests for the recently listed land for sale in Faulconbridge be acquired by the NSW Government, so that it can be added to the National Parks estate."
"I am in communication with the Minister's office to discuss what options might exist & have shared with her the widely held view that our community would like to see the Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge/Blue Gum Valley preserved."
It was listed for sale on May 24 with a price guide of $1.1 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.