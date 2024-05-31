'Trials can provide a number of benefits': Patients lead the way in medical innovation

Clinical trials at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) are transforming patient care while advancing health research.
With more than 150 active trials in more than 20 therapeutic areas, NBMLHD offers patients a unique opportunity to contribute to medical breakthroughs while potentially receiving advanced treatment options.
Dr Deme Karikios, Medical Oncologist at Nepean Cancer and Wellness Centre, said when patients participate in clinical trials, they're getting a great opportunity to contribute to the future of healthcare.
"Trials can provide a number of benefits to patients, including giving them access to promising medicines that might not yet be available," said Dr Karikios.
Springwood resident Wayne Singleton, a patient of Dr Karikios', was undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer when he was invited to participate in the Australian-led Enzamet trial, an international study which focused on helping patients live longer and feel better.
"I think being on a trial puts you in a special category. If I hadn't been on the trial, I would just go to the GP every quarter, and get an injection. On the trial, I'd go into the cancer centre and my prescription is waiting for me, I am under the care of a Clinical Trials Research Nurse and I see Deme more frequently," said Mr Singleton.
His participation, along with countless others, has had a ripple effect that extends far beyond patients.
"What Wayne has done is help contribute to a change in the way prostate cancer is treated. By being brave enough to volunteer his time to a clinical trial, Wayne has not only got access to a valuable treatment, he has also contributed to research which has allowed the medicine to be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, making it accessible to a wider range of patients," said Dr Karikios.
Seeing patients benefit from trials is incredibly rewarding for medical professionals like, who are dedicated to advancing health care.
Inspired by his experience, Mr Singleton encourages others to consider participating.
"Always ask about trials during your consultations. Whenever I get the opportunity, I tell people to ask about trials," he said.
NBMLHD clinical trials meet ethical and the scientific quality standards to ensure outcomes can be embedded as best practice and routine care. For patients considering participating in a clinical trial,
