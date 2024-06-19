'It been beautiful to combine my worlds': Promoting conservation through art

Art and microbiology are not often associated with each other. But for Warrimoo resident Zorana McDavitt this unusual mix is her passion.
In a professional career that has included fabric printing and theatre costume, and now working as a scientist, McDavitt possesses a natural curiosity and creative flare. With a deep interest for nature and all its intricacies, she has been able to amalgamate her passion for nature and living species into her powerful artwork, depicting wildlife, with a particular interest in birds.
"I always wished that I could do something creative...it has really been beautiful to combine my worlds. Biology and art are really my things and to be able to draw things that represent that completely is pretty perfect for me," said McDavitt.
With a desire to always learn McDavitt is now channeling her passion for art and nature to educate the community about conservation of our local environment, with a specific focus on birdlife. Further deepening her knowledge of the local wildlife, she is undertaking postgraduate studies in ornithology, the study of birds.
"It's about learning for me...when I am drawing a wedged-tailed eagle, or a black cockatoo, or an owl, I am really immersing myself in that species. I will be reading about them when I am not drawing them, I will be looking at lots of photographs to get different poses and see how they behave. By the time I come to the end of a drawing I feel like I know them really well," she said.
"Birds are a really great indicator of environmental health. Birds will be abundant in areas that are rich with plant life, food matter and clean water. What is really important is to understand what is in your own backyard and that everything you do affects the species in your area.
"When we see those beautiful black cockatoos we don't realise that there are only five species in Australia, four of which are threatened or down to critically endangered."
Recently, McDavitt has been hosting art workshops for the local community with the aim of promoting conservation. When asked on the Passion and Perspective Podcast about her motivation and inspiration, she brought it back to the sense of community that comes with sharing her passion with others.
"It really does come back down to the connections that I make (through art)...it is about connections with other human beings who love similar things and are passionate about something," she said.
"Last year we got a group of kids together (in a workshop) and we made a calendar. We ended up selling 100 calendars by Christmas and we donated $1500 to black cockatoo conservation at Feathered Friends Bird Sanctuary. It was a really beautiful accomplishment and I felt like it was conservation through art."
