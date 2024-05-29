Great White Whale premiere for charity at Mt Vic Flicks

Join Mt Vic Flicks for a Q&A screening with the film team of Michael Dillon's The Great White Whale on Friday June 14 at 8pm - an epic struggle to climb 'Big Ben'.
The film is an International Grand Prize winner. The charity fundraising Australian premiere has proceeds to the Nepal Water Project team.
Deep in the Wild Southern Ocean, halfway between Australia and South Africa, a snowy volcano, almost three thousand meters high, rears from the sea like a Great White Whale. Five times that Great White Whale of a mountain tried to kill the first team that attempted it. Yet back they sailed, through the worst seas in the world, to try again.
It is one of the least known epic tales of our times.
This is the extraordinary tale of those first attempts to climb Big Ben, the smoking glacier ringed volcano on Heard Island, Australia's loneliest, most remote outpost, told by those who were there. At times, expeditioner John Crick sings the story too, as befits such an epic saga.
The beautifully shot original footage of the expedition, the brilliant music score, the quirky humour of the expeditioners, the utter boldness of the quest, adds spice to one of the least known yet most audacious Australian adventure tales of the 20th century. Reviewers have called it "gripping, edge of the seat stuff".
Blue Mountain's raised Paul Jarman is the composer and performer of the music for the upcoming film at Mt Vic Flicks, directed by his friend and collaborator Mike Dillon.
"I grew up and learned music in the Blue Mountains and the entire score was written and produced in Hazelbrook.
"The music for the film was recorded and produced with my musical collaborator of nearly 30 years, Peter Kennard. "I wrote much of the film's music on my mother's old piano," he said.
Tickets are $25 and bookings are essential through Mt Vic Flicks.
