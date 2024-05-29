Blue Mountains Gazette
Great White Whale premiere for charity at Mt Vic Flicks

May 29 2024 - 2:49pm
Join Mt Vic Flicks for a Q&A screening with the film team of Michael Dillon's The Great White Whale on Friday June 14 at 8pm - an epic struggle to climb 'Big Ben'.

