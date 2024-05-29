Springwood woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

A woman in her 80s has been flown to Liverpool Hospital after being struck by a car in Springwood.
The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was deployed to Springwood by NSW Ambulance about 8am on Wednesday, May 29 after the woman sustained chest and arm injuries after being hit by a car.
CareFlight's specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman, before she was flown to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
