Record numbers in emergency at Katoomba, Nepean hospitals

More than 5,200 people attended Katoomba hospital's emergency department in the first quarter of this year, more than any other time since records began to be collated in 2010.
The record number of 5,255 attendances was up nearly 7 per cent on the same January-March period in 2023.
It made Blue Mountains the fourth busiest ED among its peers, called "district group two", behind Kempsey, Queanbeyan and Byron Central.
At Nepean, records also tumbled as 21,304 people attended the ED, with 56 per cent being seen on time. Nepean's patient load is the fourth highest in the state, behind Liverpool, Royal North Shore and John Hunter in Newcastle.
The figures, from the Bureau of Health Information, show improved waiting times at Katoomba hospital's ED, with 68 per cent of patients being treated on time, up from 59 per cent a year ago.
But against its peers, waiting times at Blue Mountains left it at 17th place in the peer group of 20 regional hospitals.
Ambulance transfers at Katoomba were very efficient, with 95.5 per cent of patients moved within 30 minutes. At Nepean, two-thirds of patients (66 per cent) were moved from the ambulance within half an hour.
The Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, which also includes Lithgow hospital, recorded the highest ever attendances for the second quarter in a row, an 8.4 per cent increase compared with the same quarter in 2023.
The district's chief executive, Lee Gregory, said there were also significant increases in the number of seriously unwell patients presenting to the EDs.
"There were 267 triage category one (resuscitation) presentations, up 27.1 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2023, and 7,928 triage category two (emergency) presentations, up 12.8 per cent when compared with the same quarter in 2023," he said.
In elective surgery, there were 331 operations performed at Blue Mountains hospital, up 43 per cent on the same time in 2023. This is largely because of the transfer of eye surgery from Springwood to Katoomba, which happened in April last year.
Since then, Katoomba doctors have done 558 cataract extractions but there are still 427 patients waiting for the eye surgery.
A total of 95 per cent of elective surgeries were performed on time with only five patients waiting longer than recommended.
Apart from cataracts, the most common operations at Katoomba are for varicose vein stripping, gall bladder removal, hernias and hysterectomies.
Nepean staff performed 1,763 elective surgeries, three-quarters of those on time.
Mr Gregory said: "In 12 months, NBMLHD has reduced the number of patients waiting longer than clinically recommended for a planned surgery by 65 per cent. The number of patients waiting longer than clinically recommended for planned surgery at the end of the quarter was 418, compared with 1,195 patients at the end of March 2023."
Blue Mountains Hospital Acting General Manager, Naomi Jensen, thanked the "dedicated team" at Katoomba hospital.
"Time and time again they show up and give it their all to provide the highest levels of care for the community.
"Even with record presentations to our emergency department, the results show an improvement on last year's performance and we remain steadfast in achieving positive health outcomes for every patient and consumer we care for."
