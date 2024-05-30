Blue Mountains Council acts on meat waste crisis

Blue Mountains councillors have moved to stop meat being potentially dumped at Blaxland tip following the closure of the only meat waste processor in the Sydney area.
In a matter of urgency raised by Councillor Roza Sage and seconded by the Mayor Mark Greenhill, council heard that A J Bush and Sons will "cease collection, aggregation and processing/rendering of meat offcuts and other by-products from small meat processors at its Riverstone site by the end of May".
Cr Sage said butcher shops in the Blue Mountains will be affected as A J Bush and Sons is the only meat waste processor in the Sydney area and was a victim of urban development.
The council heard there were concerns that while the Blaxland Waste Management Facility does not accept meat waste, the waste might "inadvertently" end up there.
Cr Greenhill said council had spent many years and hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to manage odour management at Blaxland waste facility and if the offcuts were to end up there, residents from Warrimoo to Mt Riverview would not know what hit them.
"[It will be] the stench loading the likes that you have not seen before," he said.
It was estimated the weekly waste from the Mountains would be about 2.5 to 3 metric tonnes per week.
Councillors unanimously voted to write to the local state member, the minister for the environment and the Premier on May 29 to find a solution to this problem.
"It's critically important that a letter goes from the CEO tomorrow," the mayor said at the May 28 meeting. "The government needs to know we won't be accepting the waste."
Winmalee Quality Meats owner-butcher Kieran Best said he was informed collections would stop 10 days before it came into effect on May 31 and he informed his local councillor Roza Sage.
"Without adequate, safe and cost effective collection agencies such as A J Bush & Sons, operators will be forced to put their meat into general waste, which will almost certainly end up in Blaxland Tip," he posted on the butchery's Facebook page.
Mr Best also owns Mountains Natural Pet Foods - where he processes some of his waste from his butchery.
"Other butchers I have spoken to [from other councils] said they might dump it in the driveway car park of their business. We don't know what to do. I can't keep it in my shop," he told the Gazette.
"I live 500 metres from Blaxland tip as the crow flies. I know the implications of sending it to Blaxland tip."
Meat waste is used to make fertiliser, biofuels and pet foods.
Mr Best said "meat operators are very conscious of waste, it's part of our training. It's our duty to use as much of it as possible".
"Butchers operate in a community as part of an eco-system, as part of a total meat supply chain - and Bush's service is 75,000 metric tonnes across Sydney," he added.
A manager at the Rouse Hill meat waste processor, Cameron Bush, said a build-up of residential development and the planned release of more land for housing made it impossible to remain.
"It's a difficult decision as our plant has been a part of the Riverstone community since the 1950s, but Riverstone is no longer a semi-rural fringe suburb."
Cr Sage said Rouse Hill is growing and the previous Liberal government was going to look at a new location for the business.
"This Minns government hasn't ... which is disappointing."
"It's a real worry and affects everyone in the Sydney basin, including supermarkets like Coles and Woolies with their own butchers."
Mr Best said it just "doesn't make sense".
"I've been in the meat game for 20 years. I thought with a bit of pressure it might come good [relocating the business]."
"I've heard contacts in the meat industry say meat will be just going into general waste from next week."
