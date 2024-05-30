Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Council acts on meat waste crisis

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated May 31 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains councillors have moved to stop meat being potentially dumped at Blaxland tip following the closure of the only meat waste processor in the Sydney area.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.