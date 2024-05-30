Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New lookout officially opened in Lower Mountains

May 30 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The public have been enjoying them since March but the new Lapstone Zig Zag Track and Top Points Lookout in the Lower Mountains have now been officially opened.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.