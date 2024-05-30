New lookout officially opened in Lower Mountains

The public have been enjoying them since March but the new Lapstone Zig Zag Track and Top Points Lookout in the Lower Mountains have now been officially opened.
Federal MP Susan Templeman, State MP Trish Doyle and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill attended the opening ceremony on May 30.
The upgrade has transformed the top length of Lapstone Zig Zag into an accessible, shared, 900-metre-long asphalt pathway that extends to Top Points Lookout.
The project also delivered an accessible, elevated platform at Top Points Lookout at the northern end of the pathway, which provides views over the Cumberland Plains.
Other improvements include a dedicated parking area in the Knapsack Street cul-de-sac providing five angled parking spaces, which includes two accessible parking spaces; improved landscaping next to the parking area and track-head, including a small rain garden for stormwater treatment; and seating at intervals along the pathway.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said it was "wonderful to see the result of a well-thought through project to improve access to one of our lovely natural and historic spots in the Lower Mountains".
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said: "I am thrilled the NSW Government is continuing to invest in open space projects in the Blue Mountains which celebrate and increase awareness of the site's cultural history."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said while the community has already been enjoying the upgrade, the official opening was "fitting acknowledgement and recognition of the work that's been achieved".
"I'm pleased that the upgrades to the track and lookout have been so well received by the community. But most importantly we've already seen many people with mobility issues take the opportunity to visit and enjoy the experience, as well as families," he said.
"This is the first accessible bushland track in the Lower Mountains, which positions it as a great destination, not only for residents of the Blue Mountains, but those from Penrith, its surrounding suburbs and beyond."
The Lapstone Zig Zag and Top Points Lookout accessibility upgrades are the latest in a series of improvements made to sites across the Scenic Eastern Escarpment and in Knapsack Reserve, including Marges and Elizabeth Lookouts, Elizabeth Lookout Track to Knapsack Bridge, Marges Lookout Track to Lennox Bridge, and Lovers Walk to Mitchells Pass (Whitton Memorial Place).
The work is part of the $2 million upgrade made to almost two-and-a-half kilometres of walking tracks along the Scenic Eastern Escarpment, funded under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program. This includes council's contribution of $535,000.
