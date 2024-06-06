Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flips, grinds, and Ollies: Competition to celebrate Katoomba Skate Park's new look

TW
By Tom Walker
June 6 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba Skate Park is now awash with a sea of gnarly artwork - time to break it in.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.