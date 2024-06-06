Flips, grinds, and Ollies: Competition to celebrate Katoomba Skate Park's new look

Katoomba Skate Park is now awash with a sea of gnarly artwork - time to break it in.
On June 22, the newly painted ramps and rails will be a backdrop for a "true" skateboard competition run by Katoomba Surf Club.
Accepting skateboarders of all skills and ages, the drug and alcohol free event will give locals a chance to enjoy the park's fresh facelift and take a shot at winning some great prizes.
A Katoomba Surf Club spokesperson said the club is proud to present a true and legitimate skate comp for the Blue Mountains to enjoy and build upon.
"The initial reason we wanted to host this event was to lift the curtain of the finished skate park, with the facelift," the spokesperson told the Gazette.
"We've just taken it a bit further and just wanted to do something bigger for the community."
Prizes on offer include vouchers and merchandise from several skate companies, such as 335 Skate Supply, Passport Skateboards, and 99 Degrees.
Scenic World has also added prizes with their own flair, with rewards for "biggest air" and another for "best trick on the rail" - referencing their Skyway and Scenic Railway rides.
To top it all off the comp will be hosted by a special guest pro skater, who was raised in the Blue Mountains.
"[That's] gonna be pretty spectacular. He actually went to Katoomba High School, so it ties in nicely," the Katoomba Surf Club spokesperson said.
Alongside the main skateboarding event, there will be live street art along the wall next to the skate park and under the bridge by some local street artists. Rotary will also be running a free sausage sizzle to keep skaters and spectators fed.
The jam-packed day is a celebration of the recently completed facelift for the skate park, which Katoomba Surf Club has been coordinating since late last year.
The once bare and faded skate ramps are now covered with vibrant, creative artwork, bringing the skate park back to life with a deep sea atmosphere.
Katoomba Surf Club said the facelift has been a way for local youths to reclaim the space, and the final product has been well received already.
"It's been great to see the space be more representative of the people that use it. It's definitely reignited a lot of interest in the space, I see people going there and appreciating it a little bit more... it just makes it exciting again, which has been great," he said.
"Hopefully this leads to more youth-inspired activities and events up here."
The skateboard competition will run from 10am to 4pm at Katoomba Skate Park, 4 Goldsmith Place, under Yeaman Bridge. The finishing touches to the skate park's facelift will be completed in the weeks leading up to the event.
