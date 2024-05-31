Cliff Drive finally reopened after more than four years

More than four long years after it was closed due to a landslip, the famous scenic tourist route between Leura and Katoomba has finally reopened.
Cliff Drive between Gordon Road and Solitary restaurant has been closed to vehicles since February 2020, when tonnes of mud and debris cascaded down the hill, blocking the road.
The area was cleared and eventually reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in June 2021.
However, the road could not be reopened to vehicles after it was discovered that the culvert could no longer take the load of vehicles and had to be replaced.
A new, larger culvert was constructed with the help of state and federal governments grants.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill thanked the community for their patience while this significant piece of work was completed.
"The new culvert is a critical piece of infrastructure that will enable Leura Cascades to better withstand extreme weather events and help safeguard the future health of Leura Falls Creek. The community has been patient while we've worked through this complex process," Cr Greenhill said. "Now that Cliff Drive has reopened, our focus is on ensuring safety for all - pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.
"There are a significant number of bushwalkers that walk alongside the road between the Leura Cascades Picnic Area and Kiah Lookout, so we urge everyone moving through the area to travel safely."
