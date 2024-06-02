Graffiti at Linden water tower: two men charged

A 24-year-old Springwood man and a 25-year-old man from Lawson will attend court after being charged by police with graffiti offences.
Around 2pm on Sunday May 26 police were alerted to "graffiti being committed in Linden," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective A/Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"Upon arrival police identified two males using spray paint to mark the water tower," he alleged.
"Both males were spoken to before a search located 20 cans of spray paint spread through the area known as the Linden Water Tower and freshly graffitied surfaces."
They have been charged with marking premises or property and possessing graffiti implement with intent to contravene S4(2).
A 40-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Blaxland.
About 5am on Saturday May 25 police responded to a number of calls about the a white Ford Falcon allegedly being driven erratically on Wilson Way.
Police found the car in a parking bay in Blaxland a short time later, where they spoke to the 40-year-old male driver from Shanes Park, in relation to the reports received.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective A/Inspector Darren Greaney said due to the behaviour of the man, a search of the vehicle was conducted with a number of items located, items which police will allege were stolen.
He was arrested and taken to Nepean Hospital for the purpose of a blood and urine sample before being taken to Penrith Police Station.
Police have charged him with a number of offences, including driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, custody of a knife in a public place, possessing housebreaking implements and goods in custody suspected of being stolen. He was given strict conditional bail and is due to attend Penrith Local Court on August 13.
Police are seeing an increase in shoplifting across the Mountains, according to Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney.
In one week in May, a 53-year-old man from Katoomba and a 60-year-old man were both stopped in separate incidents allegedly stealing "grocery related items" in Katoomba CBD.
They will appear in court, but have also been issued with banning notices which prevent them from entering any store owned by the parent company/s for a period of six and 12 months respectively.
A learner driver had her licence suspended after allegedly returning a positive reading for alcohol in the early hours of May 27.
At 2.30am police conducting patrols in Katoomba had cause to stop a White Kia Carnival travelling along Clarence Street.
The driver presented police with a current NSW Learners Licence before being subjected to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive indication for alcohol.
The Katoomba 18-year-old was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station for a second breath test, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.036.
"Due to the 18-year-old woman holding a learner licence this is considered a special range offence," the Detective A/Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"Her licence was suspended on the spot and she was issued with infringements for the offences of: Drive with special range PCA 1st offence; learner not accompanied by a licensed driver and failing to display L plates."
