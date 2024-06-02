Blue Mountains Gazette
Graffiti at Linden water tower: two men charged

By B C Lewis
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:23pm, first published June 2 2024 - 12:37pm
A 24-year-old Springwood man and a 25-year-old man from Lawson will attend court after being charged by police with graffiti offences.

