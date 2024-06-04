Living on Great Western Highway inspired Blue Mountains Wynne prize finalists

Blackheath artists Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro are "thrilled" to have been named finalists in this year's Wynne Prize.
The Wynne is awarded annually for the best landscape painting of Australian scenery in oils or watercolours or for the best example of figure sculpture.
Healy and Cordeiro's work, Grey Nomadic Visions, has been influenced by the masses of trucks that trundle through their home town. It uses two truck doors as the canvas.
They said they were inspired by the film Razorback (1984), directed by Russel Mulcahy, about a giant wild boar which terrorises the Australian outback.
"Ignoring the titular giant pig, we have focussed upon the scene-stealing camel that eats an entire can of coke. Our painting offers a stylised version of Australia: spinifex and gold evoke visions of central Australia," they said.
"Our work has been influenced by our experience of living on the Great Western Highway. The huge trucks that wind their way along the highway are a fact of life living here: they connect the east and west. Also the mass of blackberries that live along the train line are a part of our lives too."
The camel is synonymous with nomadic cultures in the northern hemisphere and, like the blackberry, is an invasive species in Australia, introduced for the transport of goods between desert outposts.
The doors also feature gold paint, LEDts and a blackberry border, their version of a William Morris motif which also alludes to the feral nature of the invasive weed.
The Wynne describes the work as directing the viewer to an everyday view from a driver's seat: the rear doors of trucks that move commodities across Australia.
"Inspired by a previous collaboration with Martu artists from the Pilbara region of Western Australia involving weaving and reclaimed car parts, Healy's and Cordeiro's darkly humorous work upends romantic notions of Australia's sunburnt landscapes.
"Bringing the tangled connections between colonisation, consumption, leisure and environmental damage into our field of vision, its flashing red lights offer both decorative relief and instructive warning."
Healy and Cordeiro also pop up in this year's Archibald finalists, as the subjects of a work by Danny Morse.
The pair won the 2022 Sulman Prize with their depiction of the fight between the warrior Raiko and the demon Shuten-dji.
